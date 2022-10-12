Rise in flu cases in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cold and flu season is on the horizon. Still, there have already been more than a thousand cases of influenza being reported locally, particularly in both school districts.

UISD’s Cuellar Elementary alone had 85 students get sick over the last three weeks and they see four to ten new cases every day throughout the district. The Laredo Independent School District has had 224 cases of the flu.

That’s why officials are asking parents to keep an eye out for any symptoms they might see in their kids. They say campuses are still maintaining procedures picked up over the last few years. Jose Sanchez, Communications Specialist at UISD, said, “We are still maintaining. We are still disinfecting our schools and our classrooms. We’re still maintaining a very, very high level of alert. We just got out of the pandemic, but still, we don’t want to let our guard down. COVID is still out there. It’s flu season, so we are doing everything we can.”

Health officials urge people to get their flu shot as soon as possible. For more information, you can call the Laredo Health Department at 956-795-4900.

