Eighth Grader of the Month
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates

File photo: City holds political forum
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes.

The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11.

On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be candidates vying for your vote for District 3 and District 6.

Then on Thursday, October 13, it will be a debate with the candidates who want to be the next city of Laredo mayor.

All debates are taking place at Laredo College inside the Yeary Library at the LC campus located at 1 West End Washington Street.

Registration is required to attend the debates and you can do this by going here.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 and early voting starts on October 24.

