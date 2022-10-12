Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sixty-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed.

On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently sleeping and didn’t think much of it, according to police. When he tried to wake him up and didn’t respond, he called 911 around 5:20 p.m.

Police got to the location on the 7100 block of Bob Bullock Loop where they pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigator Joe Baeza with the department said, ”Up until this point, there are no apparent signs of foul play. There were no narcotics that were found at the location.”

The investigation continues while an autopsy report is conducted by the medical examiner.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash reported at Tarver Elementary
Car crashes into fence at local elementary school
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Sixty-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
File photo: City holds political forum
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
File photo: Webb County Fire Department
Webb County approves architectural services for fire station
Mexican National found injured in central Laredo
Mexican National found injured in central Laredo