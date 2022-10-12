Sixty-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed.

On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently sleeping and didn’t think much of it, according to police. When he tried to wake him up and didn’t respond, he called 911 around 5:20 p.m.

Police got to the location on the 7100 block of Bob Bullock Loop where they pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigator Joe Baeza with the department said, ”Up until this point, there are no apparent signs of foul play. There were no narcotics that were found at the location.”

The investigation continues while an autopsy report is conducted by the medical examiner.

