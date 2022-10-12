UISD addresses volunteer guidelines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD recently releases its student volunteer guidelines; since then, the district is addressing what they call unverified rumors on social media in regard to students being given volunteer hours for campaign purposes.

In three pictures, UISD reminded parents and community members about its community service volunteer hour policy.

Students can receive community service hours from a non-profit and civic organizations but not from -- certain faith-based activities or helping a candidate or the candidate campaign organizations.

This week, the district addressed rumors that some students were receiving hours for campaign blocking, the district says otherwise.

“The district has not approved community service hours for any political campaign events. Nor does the district plan on changing its policies to allow community service hours to be earned at political campaign events”, said Susan Carlson with UISD.

The claims involved a UISD board member Rick Rodriguez. He stated that the allegations are false.

“This was just something that came out of the blue. And I don’t know where they’re getting this, but it never came out of my mouth to give community hours”, said Rodriguez.

Besides those claims, others have voiced their disagreement about the district’s policy online, especially not accepting certain faith-based activities for community hours.

Some say that it discriminates kids who volunteer at their church.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.