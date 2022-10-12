UISD discusses recent flu outbreak

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season.

Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard.

UISD is discussing a recent flu outbreak at Cuellar Elementary.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting it was reported that about 60 to 70 students were out of class in just one day.

“We had not ever faced a situation where we had conditions such as this”, said Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon. We took appropriate measures, unfortunately, it dominated in that sense and there was a lot of students who took ill and some employees as well.”

Students presented flu like symptoms which included stomach issues, headaches, and fever.

According to Rendon, this is a situation the district has never seen before.

The recent flu outbreak at Cuellar Elementary allowed for the district to submit four-day low attendance day waivers.

This waiver will allow the school’s daily attendance average to not be affected negatively due to the rare circumstance it was in.

Also discussed was the aftermath of Aug. 15.

If you recall, heavy rains hit the city and many parts of town were damaged like never before.

The district decided to cancel classes for all of its students.

Officials announced that UISD will not need a makeup day.

“We do not have to make that up, we have extra minutes in our calendar already built in. We also designated additional bad weather days should our district have to shut down and cancel classes, we would designate those days that the students would have to come into school”, said Rendon.

Rendon says the district’s calendar added what they call umbrella day.

These 3 bad weather days are now included in this school year’s calendar for Jan., Feb. and May.

The district says this additional day could be kept for the upcoming school years.

