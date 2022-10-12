Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County approves architectural services for fire station

File photo: Webb County Fire Department
File photo: Webb County Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new fire station could be coming to south Webb County in the near future.

During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court, Webb County approved the architectural services for a future fire station that will be located in south Webb County.

According to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, this station will be the first of its kind and it will help assist the southern area as well as neighboring communities.

“We are expanding services throughout the county so we can have better response time on these types of services for our constituents in southern Webb County that’s going to include Manga Hein and of course assisting Rio bravo and El Cenizo. So fast response time, more presence in southern Webb County and that’s what it’s all about”, said Gonzalez.

The project has a price tag of roughly $1.75 million and it is an American Rescue Plan funded project.

