Border Patrol shows latest technology used to secure the border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized millions of dollars of drugs and prohibited items and thousands of arrests have been made by Border Patrol, all with the help of new technology.

From cameras with sensors to drones that get a bird’s eye view; for the past ten years the agency has upgraded its equipment along the riverbanks.

Border Patrol showed us a number of devices in action.

One of their latest devices is called an automatic surveillance tower.

This allows two cameras to move automatically and detect any activity that moves along the riverbanks but that is not all.

They also use a manual thermo-sensor drone camera which is operated by a Border Patrol agent.

The camera follows any person or item that crosses the river.

According to Border Patrol agent Richard Benavides, these devices have helped them target potential threats that cross through our border, but they still need more manpower to help them operate.

“No piece of equipment will take the form of a Border Patrol agent. An agent is vital to the success in protecting the border. However additional technology enhances those operations daily. They can help us operate regularly and to pinpoint any potential threat”, said Benavides.

However, Border Patrol is not the only agency that has seen an upgrade in their equipment.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have also received an upgrade with equipment.

From facial-biometrical recognition to in-depth x-ray scanners.

The agency says the new equipment has helped them drastically in the past ten years.

