CBP finds $402K in liquid meth concealed in condoms hidden in pumpkins

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over $400,000 worth of drugs at an Eagle Pass port of entry.

The bust happened on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when CBP officers at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico.

After secondary inspection, officers seized a total of nearly 44 pounds of alleged liquid meth concealed within 136 condoms inside four pumpkins within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the vehicle, and both the driver and passenger were taken into the custody Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

