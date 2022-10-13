Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening.

The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

According to a city spokesperson, there are no tickets available for the forum.

If you would like to watch the debate, KGNS will be streaming the forum on our Digital News Desk at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
File photo: City holds political forum
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban
After announcing that she would be effected for months by a major back injury and subsequent...
Governor Noem back on campaign trail after back surgery