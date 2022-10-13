City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening.

The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

According to a city spokesperson, there are no tickets available for the forum.

If you would like to watch the debate, KGNS will be streaming the forum on our Digital News Desk at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.