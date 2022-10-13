EPA visits Gateway City to discuss air quality monitoring

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a closed-door meeting, discussion continues regarding how the Environmental Protection Agency could possibly step in to help monitor air in Laredo.

According to the attorney of the citizen group, Laredo Children for a Better Tomorrow, the meeting comes because of the public town hall that took place in Sept.

As you recall, concerns regarding air quality have been front and center for the past several months, after reports of concerning levels of ethylene oxide emissions coming from Midwest Sterilization Corporation.

The recent meeting took place on Wednesday with officials from EPA and officials from several local entities, including the city, school districts, and non-profits.

