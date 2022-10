LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street.

As a result, two westbound lanes are closed.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

