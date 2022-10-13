Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position.

Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son.

His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.

If he gets elected, Lopez plans to focus on school safety protocols.

“Teacher morale not only in Laredo and the State of Texas, but across the United States teachers are the unhappiest profession in our nation. The teachers are very frustrated, some of them are very stressed out, some of them are filled with a lot of anxiety. So, we need to address the teachers and their mental state of mind so that they can be the best teacher possible for our children”, said Lopez.

Lopez believes his experience as a parent volunteer at MS Ryan Elementary School for the last ten years will come in handy if he gets elected.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge

Latest News

Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
Immigration activists claim human and civil rights violations by ICE
Immigration activists claim human and civil rights violations by ICE
File photo: North Central Park
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!