Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position.

Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son.

His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.

If he gets elected, Lopez plans to focus on school safety protocols.

“Teacher morale not only in Laredo and the State of Texas, but across the United States teachers are the unhappiest profession in our nation. The teachers are very frustrated, some of them are very stressed out, some of them are filled with a lot of anxiety. So, we need to address the teachers and their mental state of mind so that they can be the best teacher possible for our children”, said Lopez.

Lopez believes his experience as a parent volunteer at MS Ryan Elementary School for the last ten years will come in handy if he gets elected.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.