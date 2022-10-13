Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Hot Now, Cool Later

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front is stalling out, dissipating to our north. A shallow layer of more humid gulf air will return late tonight, perhaps bringing some low stratus clouds in the morning, cumulus clouds in the afternoon. A large, much cooler airmass will move south from Canada across the Great Plains this weekend, and will move through our area during Monday. This will bring much cooler air beginning Monday afternoon, and will be accompanied and followed by showers Monday into Tuesday morning.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge

Latest News

warm and humid
Sunny today with changes headed our way.
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Through Sunday, Cooler/Wet Early Week
Warm and sunny
Not much of a change
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
A Front Will Change Our Weather Monday