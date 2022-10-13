Immigration activists claim human and civil rights violations by ICE

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization in support of immigrants is calling for the freedom of a Nicaraguan man who they say has been treated unfairly at a Webb County detention center.

The Laredo Immigrant Alliance alongside immigration activists claims alleged human and civil rights violations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), specifically against Walter Alexander Tejada, who they say is an asylum seeker.

It all began in May 2022 when Tejada was taken into custody. The next month, Tejada filed a human rights complaint describing unsafe and possibly lethal conditions by ICE, stating he had to wait hours inside a van in the summer heat, without air conditioning or access to restrooms. He also complained of delayed medical attention due to tooth pain.

In October, Tejada’s family reached out to the Laredo Immigrant Alliance (LIA) letting them know that Walter had been placed in solitary confinement, claiming it was an act of retaliation because of his complaints. The director of LIA Uziel Azaria Delgado said, “[Walter] was placed in solitary confinement under the disguise that he was ill or that he was sick. However, to his knowledge, ICE never confirmed any form of illness that he was carrying. He did see a doctor and the doctor did confirm that he was not sick and that he was not carrying any contagious illnesses.”

In September, the Office of Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO) found out that ICE’s reason for people detained in vans outside the facility waiting for their virtual court hearing was in place due to COVID-19, but it’s no longer happening. The Office of the Inspector General and OIDO continue to investigate the case.

As of now, LIA said Tejada remains in solitary confinement at the Webb County detention center.

KGNS has reached out to ICE for a statement. They say they are working on a response.

