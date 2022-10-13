Laredo teen runs Chicago Marathon in honor of late father

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Running a marathon is never easy, especially without the help of your life-coach and mentor.

TAMIU Student, Arabellah Hope Lozano, 19 has always used running as a way to bond with her family.

Whether it was visiting Daytona, Florida, the Grand Canyon or Las Vegas, Arabellah would go running with her dad and her two sisters.

“Running has always been something that me and my family have enjoyed doing. It’s something that has brought us closer together and from a very young age I started running with my dad and my sisters”, said Lozano.

This passion for the sport inspired her to dream of one day running the Chicago Marathon, a dream that would one day turn into a reality.

Last year, Arabellah hatched the idea of one day running the marathon after her sister was volunteering for the event.

Determined to one day run the marathon, Arabellah applied filed the application to enter the lottery, a goal that her dad fully supported.

“I got selected and we began planning, my dad bought me my shoes in December for Christmas and some socks, and he told me you need to look for Texas shorts because that’s what you are going to wear on the day of the race”, said Lozano.

This past March tragedy struck when her father Juan Lozano lost his life after a tractor trailer crashed into him while he was riding his bicycle on I-35.

“I started training in April about a month after the accident and it was very hard at first. I had the mentality of what’s the point? But I had such a strong of support from my family and that foundation has stayed steadfast and consistent throughout this entire journey. I kept pushing and I started to use my runs as an escape”, said Lozano.

Despite the grief of losing a parent and life coach, Arabellah put her skills to the test in the Windy City as she pounded the pavement in Chicago and placed first in the 19 and under division.

“It felt like I was flying through every mile. I hit a time of 3:33 minutes and 13 seconds and that’s something I never be capable of doing. That’s how I know that it was God and my dad who was right beside me on the day of the race”, said Lozano.

Finishing in record time not just for herself but for her father who she says was watching her every step of the way.

While Arabellah has no plans of running any big marathons in the near future, she is continuing her path to make her father proud.

“The next step for me is attending dental school. I am in the process of interviewing and hopefully will be entering dental school in the fall of 2023. My dad was a very big supporter of mine and my sisters dreams whether it was the marathon or professional goals”, said Lozano.

