Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community.

To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.

A few years ago, the city held a similar event where they planted several trees along North Central Park, but some have dried up due to the hot summer heat.

Park officials said they will have supplies available for volunteers that register.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10202 International Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m.

For more information you can call 956-794-1655.

