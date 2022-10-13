Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community.

To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.

A few years ago, the city held a similar event where they planted several trees along North Central Park, but some have dried up due to the hot summer heat.

Park officials said they will have supplies available for volunteers that register.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10202 International Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m.

For more information you can call 956-794-1655.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
Juarez Lincoln Bridge
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge

Latest News

Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
Immigration activists claim human and civil rights violations by ICE
Immigration activists claim human and civil rights violations by ICE
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!