New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades.

At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills.

The baseball field is also getting a new fence. The field is used for several tournaments including the Border Olympics. The city says it’s time that field gets some improvements. J.J Gomez with the Parks and Recreation Department said, “it’s been used a lot, believe it or not. Just in the softball [field], we have close to about 120 softball teams that play in that complex. So it’s time to renovate as much as we can and fix up the parks. It’s used every day of the week for the adults that play in those fields.”

Water fountains will be included. They are also looking into adding more lights to the field. Currently, they are asking for bids for it.

