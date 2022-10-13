Sunny today with changes headed our way.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it is warm our temperature is in the 70s increasing into the 80s through out the day.

Sunny and humid with a high of 96.

Tonight mostly clear and mild a low of 73.

For the remainder of the week into the weekend humid conditions and highs in the mid to low 90s will continue.

Rain chances will also be possible this weekend due to the increase of moisture from the gulf.

Many of us already want to experience fall like temperatures and next week it seems possible there will be a cold front passing across south Texas dropping highs in the 80s to low 70s with rain chances.

This front will bring cooler and dry conditions to south Texas and lows in the 60s.

Have a good day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.