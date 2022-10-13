Shop Local
Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing man on San Agustin Ave.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Roel Nuñez in the case.

The incident was reported on Sept. 26 at the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue for a fight in progress involving four people.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified Nuñez as the suspect in this case.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office where they approved a warrant for his arrest.

Nuñez is facing a total bond of $75,000 signed by Judge Paz.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you could qualify for a reward of $1,000.

