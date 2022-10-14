Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning.

For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence.

The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and a self-defense course.

It’s all happening at Slaughter Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Best of all, it’s free and open to the public.

