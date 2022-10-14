Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College

Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College
Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nature boys and nature girls got a chance to listen in on some of the environmental concerns that are affecting the Laredo community.

After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College held its Environmental Summit of 2022 on Friday morning.

Students from different high schools filled the Laredo College Kazen Center to hear from experts on the situations that are occurring and what some organizations are doing to help our eco system.

According to Bianca Brewster with the Laredo College Environmental Science Center, some of the issues that were highlighted were invasive species.

“It is important that we have students know what is out there that way they are prepared because these are issues that will affect them in their lifetime. That way they can start looking for solutions and start brainstorming and thinking to see if there’s careers that they would be interested in to solve these issues”, said Brewster.

Some of the agencies that took part in the event were the City of Laredo, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of agriculture and CBP, just to name a few.

Organizers are hoping to hold the summit next year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Car accident generic
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
Farmer's Market to take place this weekend!
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo