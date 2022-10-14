Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nature boys and nature girls got a chance to listen in on some of the environmental concerns that are affecting the Laredo community.

After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College held its Environmental Summit of 2022 on Friday morning.

Students from different high schools filled the Laredo College Kazen Center to hear from experts on the situations that are occurring and what some organizations are doing to help our eco system.

According to Bianca Brewster with the Laredo College Environmental Science Center, some of the issues that were highlighted were invasive species.

“It is important that we have students know what is out there that way they are prepared because these are issues that will affect them in their lifetime. That way they can start looking for solutions and start brainstorming and thinking to see if there’s careers that they would be interested in to solve these issues”, said Brewster.

Some of the agencies that took part in the event were the City of Laredo, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of agriculture and CBP, just to name a few.

Organizers are hoping to hold the summit next year.

