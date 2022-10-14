Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!

The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend.

Every month, the event brings local vendors to the outlet mall to sell some fresh produce and handmade crafts.

It’s a great opportunity for local vendors to get some exposure and for Laredo shoppers to support small businesses.

With Halloween just a few weeks away, the market will hold a pet and kids costume contest.

The market will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Car accident generic
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
43-year-old Roel Nuñez
Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing man on San Agustin Ave.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members

Latest News

Farmer's Market to take place this weekend!
Farmer's Market to take place this weekend!
LAPS to hold Halloween movie night
LAPS to hold Howl-O-Ween Movie Night and adoption event
LAPS to hold Howl-O-Ween Movie Night and adoption event
Laredo Physicians Group to hold free breast cancer screening event
Laredo Physicians Group to hold free breast cancer screening event