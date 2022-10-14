Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!

The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend.

Every month, the event brings local vendors to the outlet mall to sell some fresh produce and handmade crafts.

It’s a great opportunity for local vendors to get some exposure and for Laredo shoppers to support small businesses.

With Halloween just a few weeks away, the market will hold a pet and kids costume contest.

The market will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

