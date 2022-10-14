Shop Local
Heat continues but the change is near

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the heat will continue for today into the weekend this morning a few clouds and humid in the 70s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies a high of 94 today .

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild a low 73.

Weekend humid and highs in the low 90s and rain chances possible for Sunday due to the increase of moisture.

The big change will happen next week a cold front will pass across south Texas bring rain chances , dropping highs in the mid 80 and 70s with cooler and dry conditions.

Lows for the coming week will range from the upper 60s to 50s.

Also, next week Tuesday will be the lowest high in the upper 60s .

Today will feel like summer but next week it will feel like fall .

You can start taking out your light sweaters and boots from the closet for next week .

Have a great day and weekend.

