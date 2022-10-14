LAPS to hold Howl-O-Ween Movie Night and adoption event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is hosting a couple of events for animal lovers of Laredo.

This Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, the Laredo Animal Protective Society, also known as LAPS and Best Friends for Life will be hosting an adoption event at PETCO from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.

LAPS will hold a Howl-O-Ween Movie Night on Oct. 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.

Animal lovers can watch a scary movie while cuddling with one of the organization’s dogs.

Best Friends for Life will also host a Movie Night with Cats at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street on October 16th from 1p.m. to 3p.m and 4 p.m. to 6p.m.

For more information call (956) 724-8364.

