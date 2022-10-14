Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Physicians Group to hold free breast cancer screening event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In 2022, its estimated that 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, a Laredo group is inviting members of the community to get a free checkup.

This Saturday, Oct. 15, the Laredo Physicians Group will hold a preventative breast screening event.

Screenings ill be conducted by Dr. Albert Lyon, OB/GYN and Patricia Leal, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner at no cost.

Dr. Lyon encourages all women to perform regular self-breast exams.

Screenings will take place at 2439 Monarch Drive Suite #3. Appointments are not required. For more information, please call (956) 489-5050.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Car accident generic
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
43-year-old Roel Nuñez
Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing man on San Agustin Ave.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members

Latest News

Farmer's Market to take place this weekend!
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
Farmer's Market to take place this weekend!
Farmer's Market to take place this weekend!
LAPS to hold Halloween movie night
LAPS to hold Howl-O-Ween Movie Night and adoption event
LAPS to hold Howl-O-Ween Movie Night and adoption event