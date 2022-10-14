Laredo Physicians Group to hold free breast cancer screening event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In 2022, its estimated that 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, a Laredo group is inviting members of the community to get a free checkup.

This Saturday, Oct. 15, the Laredo Physicians Group will hold a preventative breast screening event.

Screenings ill be conducted by Dr. Albert Lyon, OB/GYN and Patricia Leal, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner at no cost.

Dr. Lyon encourages all women to perform regular self-breast exams.

Screenings will take place at 2439 Monarch Drive Suite #3. Appointments are not required. For more information, please call (956) 489-5050.

