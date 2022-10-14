Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need.

Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured.

She told police that her foot had been cut off by the train while trying to get on it.

Although she did not tell officers where she was, both Ramirez and Benavides were able to find her.

They applied a tourniquet and waited for medical personnel.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

