Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman

Officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. and officer Eduardo Benavides
Officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. and officer Eduardo Benavides(Laredo Police Department)
By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need.

Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured.

She told police that her foot had been cut off by the train while trying to get on it.

Although she did not tell officers where she was, both Ramirez and Benavides were able to find her.

They applied a tourniquet and waited for medical personnel.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Car accident generic
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
Man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
Knock Out Breast Cancer
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
File
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College