Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83.

One of the men believed to be involved in theft was wearing a grey colored hoodie with sunglasses, the other was wearing a black colored shirt and shorts.

They were then seen leaving in a dark colored van.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts you are asked to call

Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS. You may also submit an anonymous tip via the Laredo Police Department App under “Subject ID”.

Please reference #22.0902 when submitting your tips.

