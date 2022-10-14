Laredoans discuss issues they want to see future mayor resolve

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With so many people eager to see who will take the helm of the Laredo mayoral seat, we asked the public what issues they consider to be most pressing.

Marie Gonzalez says believes the water issue is one of the most important issues.

“The community continues to grow, you would think that they would fix the plumbing, fix the tubing that’s going on. You can’t the population continue to grow and not fix what’s underneath it. So that’s very important to address it. It’s not fair that the south is always having the water issue and not the north, and which, I live in the northside, but it’s definitely an important issue for all of us. We need to be fair about it”, said Gonzalez.

Meanwhile Hilario Cavazos said, “The next mayor, I think, needs to address stability and corruption. There’s a lot of corruption in this city. And we need to provide economic growth. Not everybody wants to be a truck driver. We need to have high-paying jobs and a variety of high-paying jobs for our citizens here, you know? We need to revitalize downtown. We can’t let it die. And we need a lot of economical development in the city, and we need to organize the city, and fix our water. Infrastructure. That’s what we need to do. Because without water, we don’t survive.”

“I believe the next mayor should take into consideration everything that’s going on in our city and work with whoever we have to work with so we can get some actual change”, said Garza.

Early voting starts on Oct. 24 and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

