Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening.

Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city.

The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library was filled Laredoans.

With no more seats available, those who were not able to score tickets to the event watched online.

The mayor’s debate was the last of five debates the city organized to help voters become more familiar with the candidates.

Earlier in the week, we heard from candidates running for City Council seats from District 1, 2, 3 and 6.

If you’d like to watch any of the debates, they can be viewed on the City of Laredo Facebook page.

For more headlines. click here.

