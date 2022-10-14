Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested Roel Nuñez, 43 on Friday morning.

Back in September, a fight was reported on the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.

Authorites believe Nuñez was connected to the case.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

