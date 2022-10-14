Shop Local
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue.

Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters.

Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home by Pets Alive Laredo.

Muñeca’s new home is all the way in Canada.

The organization pays for all the expenses related to getting her there.

The organization has been serving the Laredo community since 2015.

