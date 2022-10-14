Pop. Off the Clock Episode 2

In this second episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” Brenda and Yocelin recap this week’s top moments in pop culture including: Blake Shelton’s departure from “The Voice” (7:51-20:36), Blink 182′s Reunion Tour (20:36-29:26), and Selena Gomez’s new documentary (29:26-40:42). Your hosts also breakdown this week’s episodes of Bachelor in Paradise (40:42-58:15).

