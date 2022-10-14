Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pop. Off the Clock Episode 2

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In this second episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” Brenda and Yocelin recap this week’s top moments in pop culture including: Blake Shelton’s departure from “The Voice” (7:51-20:36), Blink 182′s Reunion Tour (20:36-29:26), and Selena Gomez’s new documentary (29:26-40:42). Your hosts also breakdown this week’s episodes of Bachelor in Paradise (40:42-58:15).

Join them every Friday at 12:00 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing man on San Agustin Ave.
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members

Pop. Off the Clock Episode 2
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 1
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 1