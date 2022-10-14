String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood.

It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families.

A burglar or burglars had broken into their property in the middle f the night and made off with several personal items.

That fact that four similar types of incidents were reported makes this case rather unusual.

The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force decided to take action to get to the bottom of the four-by four burglaries.

It happened at the 1000 block of Castle Heights, a subdivision in north Laredo.

The four victims reported to police that someone had broken into their vehicles.

According to Investigator Gina Gonzalez, the families that were burglarized, left their vehicle unlocked, allowing the burglars easy access.

Police are reminding residents to keep your car doors locked.

Your assistance helps a lot in these types of cases, we do ask that everyone lock their vehicle at all times. These are cases that crimes that could’ve been prevented if the vehicle was left locked so we see this often, half of the cases that are reported throughout the year is because people tend to leave their cars unlocked and we just want to let everyone know that cars should be locked when you are away from it”, said Gonzalez.

Someone who commits vehicle burglary can be charged with a class A misdemeanor which could result in a year in prison and a fine of up to $4,000.

If you have any information that could possibly assist detectives, or witness any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact Laredo Police at (956)795-2800.

Officers say to always remove valuable items from your car and lock it up at all times of the day.

