Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News

SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio.

It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human smuggling cases in U.S. History.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, one of survivors spoke about what he saw.

On June 27, 53 migrants lost their lives inside an 18-wheeler, ultimately succumbing to the Texas summer heat.

Not much has been said about what the individuals experienced inside the trailer, but now Marvin Gomez, one of the 14 survivors is speaking out.

Gomez said he now lives in regret about not being able to save the others.

“Two hours later, the heat was unbearable. It was so hot. By the third hour panic ensued, we wanted to get out of there. And we started banging on the door and other people started banging on the door, so they would let us out”, said Gomez. The driver could hear us because he shouted “No! Shut up!” and called us obscene things. And then people started crying. The person next to me told me “I’m going to die”, and I told him “No you’re not going to die, we’re going to make it.” he said, “No I can’t take it anymore” and he started shaking. He trembled three times and after the fourth or fifth time, he died. And then the same happened to another person and then another.”

Gomez was rescued and regained consciousness at a hospital.

He lives in San Francisco with his brother and is in the country on a one-year visa.

The truck driver and three others connected to the case have pleaded not guilty.

