Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization.

Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo.

According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to the U.S.

The investigation was a year-long.

Arocha was sentenced to 20 years, Sanchez was sentenced to nine years and Hinojosa was sentenced ten.

