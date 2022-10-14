Venezuelan migrant protest provokes border bridge closure

BROWNSVILLE TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. Border Patrol closed the Brownsville International Bridge after a Venezuelan migrant protest at the Mexican border.

In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office said it suspended traffic to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

The demonstration was organized by at least 60 Venezuelan migrants who were deported to Mexico on Thursday.

They ask to be admitted to the North American country.

The closure of the border bridge comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced a new program aimed at Venezuelan immigrants.

The migrants will be returned to Mexico if they cross the border illegally.

The migrants must apply, have a sponsor in the United States, undergo screening and verification tests, as well as have a complete vaccination schedule.

