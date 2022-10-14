Shop Local
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break.

Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.

The City of Laredo expects the water line to be repaired within the next several hours.

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Christen Middle School will resume on Monday, October 17, at their regularly scheduled time.

