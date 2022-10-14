Shop Local
Webb County Heritage to screen ‘The Invisible Man’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Invisible Man” is coming to get you Laredo!

The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host its second evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.

This week’s film is “The Invisible Man” from 1933.

The film will be presented outdoors on the patio of the Border Heritage Museum. In case of rain, the event will be postponed.

Admission is free and seating will be provided for those who attend.

Audience members are invited to dress in costume and participate during the movie with sound effects.

For more information call 956-727-0977 or visit webbheritage.org.

