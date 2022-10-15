Shop Local
Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.

State officials said Thomas’ trout surpasses the previous catch-and-release state record of 30 inches set by Ryan Ivy in 2018.

Thomas said she was fishing that day with her husband and their two kids. She said they were having a slow afternoon before hooking the record trout.

The couple said the net they normally use could barely fit the fish.

Officials said the hybrid trout had a circumference of 21 inches and likely weighed between 17-20 pounds.

According to the department, Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho is famous for its blue-ribbon trout fishing and is home to native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Officials said Thomas took a few photos with the record-setting fish before releasing it back into the lake.

