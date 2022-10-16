Fire reported in Rio Bravo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A home is destroyed after a fire is reported in Rio Bravo.

According to Juan Gonzalez, the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, close to two in the afternoon, a man knocked at the Fire Station door to report smoke coming out of the rear part of a home on the 1200 block of Paseo de Neva.

Gonzalez shares the back part of the home was on fire.

Significant damage was reported to two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a third room suffered water damage.

Gonzalez said “The fire probably started with the electrical wiring because we saw bar wires, and melted light bulbs, which indicate a big short circuit that happened”, He adds, “So it’s more than possible that it was an electrical fire.”

Gonzalez says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

