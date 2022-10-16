Shop Local
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) slides safely into second base for a double under...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) slides safely into second base for a double under Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the eighth inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By TIM BOOTH
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.

Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history.

Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.

