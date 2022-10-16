Shop Local
Texas BP agents find undocumented immigrants sealed in railcar

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Hebbronville, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took in 13 undocumented people after finding them sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas on Monday.

According to the Laredo sector’s Border Patrol, on October 10, K0 Timmy and his handler were working and inspecting an eastbound train in Hebbronville.

As they walked alongside the train, K9 Timmy alerted to possible concealed human/narcotics inside a grain hopper. Border Patrol agents climbed onboard the train and discovered a total of 13 undocumented individuals trapped inside a sealed grain hopper railcar, with no means of escape.

All were removed from the railcar and were medically screened before being transported to the Hebbronville Station for processing.

Record checks revealed that the individuals were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala and all were processed accordingly.

