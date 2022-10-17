Busch debuts Turkey Brew for the dogs

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your four-legged friend can join in on the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch Beer has debuted a limited-edition “Dog Brew” for the upcoming winter holiday season.

No need to worry, your canine won’t turn clumsy and start stumbling around the room because the drink is non-alcoholic.

Among the ingredients in the 2022 beverage: Turkey, sweet potato, turmeric, and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.

In 2020 Busch released a different dog brew that officials said sold out within a day.

