Busch debuts Turkey Brew for the dogs
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your four-legged friend can join in on the Thanksgiving festivities this year.
Busch Beer has debuted a limited-edition “Dog Brew” for the upcoming winter holiday season.
No need to worry, your canine won’t turn clumsy and start stumbling around the room because the drink is non-alcoholic.
Among the ingredients in the 2022 beverage: Turkey, sweet potato, turmeric, and ginger.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
In 2020 Busch released a different dog brew that officials said sold out within a day.
