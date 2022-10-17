Cloudy skies with a chance of rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it’s the start of the week and today you will be needing your umbrellas rain chance will be possible throughout the day.

Waking up to cloudy skies and a humid morning in the 70s .

Not only are we expecting rain chances for today it will also be breezy with gust up to 21mph .

A cold front is expected to pass across south Texas depending on the speed of the front we might not reach our high for today 80.

The rain continues for the night with a low of 57.

We will feel the cooler and drier conditions tomorrow waking up the the upper 50s and expected to reach a high of 62 with rain chances.

The cooler and dry conditions wont seem to last by Friday into the weekend highs go back into the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Sweater weather will start tomorrow so lets use them while we can.

Have a great start to your week.

