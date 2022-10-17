Shop Local
Cool, Showers End Tuesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass has arrived from Canada. Aloft, moist air is flowing above the northerly winds from the Pacific and gulf, bringing the clouds and showers of Monday. The upper level wind flow will shift into the northwest during Tuesday afternoon. This will begin to push the moist air with it’s clouds and showers south and east of our area during Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 50′s for the first time since April 8th by dawn Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

