Eight new immigration courts open in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Our immigration processing system is seeing some relief after years of backlog due to the pandemic.

The tents that were once used to process the large number of migrants are no longer needed in Laredo.

On Monday, Congressman Henry Cuellar held a press conference to announce the new immigration courtrooms for eight immigration judges.

This will help offset the backlog of migrants requesting a court appearances, which according to Cuellar has been a long journey to bring to fruition.

“This is why I fought for two years under the prior administration, to get this done. And we finally got it after two years”, said Cuellar.

Previously immigration cases were taken to other cities like San Antonio, Houston, Miami, and even San Francisco.

During the pandemic, several courts closed causing a major back log in cases.

Handling these cases in Laredo is something beneficial to everyone according to Congressman Cuellar.

“There’s about two local judges here, out of the judges that they have, and we’re hoping that more judges from Laredo, attorneys, will be considered. Because, again, it’s important to have somebody that has an understanding of what’s happening here in this area”, said Cuellar.

Cuellar believes an issue that we are facing is approving 100 percent of asylum seekers and hopes by having these courts, it will reduce those numbers by 10 to 12 percent.

Cuellar said the courts are handling roughly 3,500 cases of detained and non-detained individuals in the city.

