Fire at Texas pumpkin patch damages 73 vehicles

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A grass fire reportedly started by a cigarette burned more than 70 cars at a central Texas pumpkin patch over the weekend.

Roughly 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out around one o’clock at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said the fire grew very fast and began to engulf vehicles in its path.

Fire departments from Bell County responded and were able to put the fire out before 3:30 p.m.

Four firefighters and two people were treated at the farm for non-life-threatening heat-related injuries, according to officials.

Officials said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but they believe it is because of a cigarette that was improperly discarded into the grass in the parking lot.

Helen Robinson, the owner of the farm, said the fire stayed in the parking lot and that there wasn’t any damage to the farm itself.

Customers have reportedly started working on the insurance process.

“We’ve had customers and insurance adjusters reach out, you know, ready and willing to start clearing the area that was affected. We’re just not at that point yet. And so once we get that clearance then we can start, you know, getting those vehicles out of here and then, for us here at the farm, we can start looking at the cleanup, you know, of what’s left”, said Robinson.

The Robinson Family Farm is known for offering family fun, especially its pumpkin patch.

Its annual fall festival was happening when flames broke out.

