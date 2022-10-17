Shop Local
As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting holiday costs

The start of holiday season is the time to set expectations for the rest of the year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - Halloween celebration costs can quickly add up but there are ways to save on expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union offered several ways for you to save money on tricks and treats:

Set expectations with your family: Make plans and a budget so everyone is on the same page.

Be resourceful when pulling together a costume: Reuse old costumes or even host a costume exchange.

Reuse or repurpose: Use old pillowcases for trick-or-treating bags.

Don’t feel pressure to spend more than you budgeted: Most kids will have a ball if they just get to run around the neighborhood.

Halloween is a great time to set you on the right path for the rest of the year and the rest of the upcoming holidays.

