Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors.

On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five.

The City of Laredo hopes to partner with Webb County who’s leading the charge on the project that’ll create a new international bridge in the Rio Bravo/El Cenizo area.

The project has been referred to four-five because it’s Nuevo Laredo’s fourth international bridge and Laredo’s fifth.

The county will be partnering with “South Webb Bridge Company LLC” on the project as well as the cities of Laredo, Rio Bravo, and El Cenizo.

