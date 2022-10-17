Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of silence, the future international bridge will be discussed by Laredo City Council members, but it will be discussed behind closed doors.

On the agenda, the item staets, council members will talk about all matters related to bridge four and five.

The City of Laredo hopes to partner with Webb County who’s leading the charge on the project that’ll create a new international bridge in the Rio Bravo/El Cenizo area.

The project has been referred to four-five because it’s Nuevo Laredo’s fourth international bridge and Laredo’s fifth.

The county will be partnering with “South Webb Bridge Company LLC” on the project as well as the cities of Laredo, Rio Bravo, and El Cenizo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
Eliazar Garcia, 41
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News

Latest News

Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness
Laredo students apply for student loan forgiveness
El Cenizo
Laredo City Council to discuss adding new international bridge
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day