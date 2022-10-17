Shop Local
Laredo City Council to discuss UniTrade contract with STX Venue

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several agenda items including a hiring firm to provide consulting services for the development of the Del Mar Boulevard main street district, which is proposed for the portion of Del Mar that stretches between McPherson Road and Fenwick Drive.

Plus, a council member is asking that the utilities staff begin providing reports to council at every regular meeting about infrastructure, level status and improvements.

And council members will have a closed-door discussion with STX Venue and its contract as it relates to UniTrade Stadium.

The City Council meeting will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

